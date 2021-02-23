The Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer wrestling teams hooked up in a quad meet at Cheyenne Mountain on Feb. 6 that also included Canon City and Pueblo West.
The meet was held ahead of the regional tournaments on March 5-6.
Seven Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Indians to a dominating sweep. Cheyenne Mountain outpointed Lewis-Palmer 68-12, Pueblo West 48-30 and Canon City 51-24.
Undefeated Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers were Dominick Padilla (113 pounds), Patrick Ransom (120), Nick Grizales (126), Soren Herzog (182), Nico Gagliardi (195), Jake Boley (220) and Jesse Boley (heavyweight).