The Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer wrestling teams hooked up in a quad meet at Cheyenne Mountain on Feb. 6 that also included Canon City and Pueblo West.

The meet was held ahead of the regional tournaments on March 5-6.

Seven Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Indians to a dominating sweep. Cheyenne Mountain outpointed Lewis-Palmer 68-12, Pueblo West 48-30 and Canon City 51-24.

Undefeated Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers were Dominick Padilla (113 pounds), Patrick Ransom (120), Nick Grizales (126), Soren Herzog (182), Nico Gagliardi (195), Jake Boley (220) and Jesse Boley (heavyweight).

Tags

Load comments