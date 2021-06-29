Kate Sanderson, a Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, recently qualified for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and will represent Team Canada in swimming.
Sanderson, 21, took home the bronze medal in the open water women’s 10K at the FINA Olympic Marathon Swim Qualifier on June 19 in Setubal, Portugal. The third-place finish successfully meets the Olympic qualification process and will join Team Canada.
“It feels great, I’m really excited. It hasn’t really sunken in all the way yet,” Sanderson said in a statement. “I’m really grateful and excited to be heading to Tokyo.”
Sanderson led the race for a couple of laps before finishing behind Hungarian Anna Olasz and Paula Ruiz of Spain, respectively.
“It was a tough field and I felt like I needed to put myself in a good spot at the beginning,” Sanderson said. “I just continued to push the pace and hoped that after each lap I would get the field smaller so it would be a sprint to the finish. I’m really happy with how the race went.”
The race consisted of 40 swimmers completing five laps of a two-kilometer course at the Parque Urbano de Albarquel venue in Setubal.
A total of 15 spots were available in the 10K for the Olympic Games. The nine highest placed athletes at the event (one per country) obtained a spot. One spot went to the host country (Japan), and the five remaining spots went to the highest placed athlete, not yet qualified, from each of the five continents.
Sanderson did not swim for Cheyenne Mountain, choosing instead to focus on her club career and duties related to the Canadian National Team.
Sanderson swam collegiately for the University of South Carolina.
At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, Sanderson finished 10th in the 10K open water event and 13th in the 800- meter and 1,500-meter freestyle events.
At the 2019 Canadian Open Water Swimming Trials, Sanderson won gold in the 10K race to qualify for the 2019 FINA World Championships.
Sanderson qualified for the 2019 NCAA Championships in the 1,650-yard freestyle her freshman year at the University of South Carolina. She won six races during that season.
Sanderson was born in Toronto and lived there until she was three. She has lived all over the world.
