Noah Grage put a big checkmark on his bucket list when he reached the summit of Longs Peak on Sept. 30.
The 18-year-old Cheyenne Mountain alum — he graduated last May — completed his objective of hiking all 57 public Colorado 14ers (aka mountains higher than 14,000 feet) and is the better for it.
“From the second I was out of school I wanted to complete this goal,” Grage said. “It was hard. It was every day. It was worth it.”
Grage completed 35 14ers this summer. He hiked many of them with good friends and former classmates Zach Murphy and Max Stieglitz.
“We always knew he had a passion for it,” Stieglitz said. “We would be out hiking a 14er and he would always say, ‘Keep going guys. We’re almost there.’ But we weren’t even close. It was just his way of keeping us motivated.”
Added Murphy: “Noah pretty much motivated all of us. He was passionate. He did the research, checked the weather forecast, and we’d hit the trails.”
Grage hiked his first 14er – Quandary Peak outside of Breckenridge – with his parents when he was 12 years old. They climbed 15 together over the next couple of years, but the goal of knocking out all 57 by a certain date was not established.
“I took a couple of years off,” Grage said. “I was busy with school and soccer.”
Grage was a star soccer player in high school for the Indians. A center midfielder, he was a three-year starter and letterman and a team captain his senior year. He also saw varsity action as a freshman.
A skilled player, Grage considered playing soccer in college, but as his high school career wound down last fall, he had a burning desire to go in a different direction.
“I didn’t feel like going to college yet,” said Grage, whose father, Michael, is an AP history and government teacher at Cheyenne Mountain. “Climbing is something I’m passionate about and I want to explore more of that.”
This week, Grage begins a hardcore six-month course with the National Outdoor Leadership School in Patagonia, a populated region at the southern end of South America shared by Chile and Argentina. The region comprises the southern section of the Andes Mountains and the desert pampas and grasslands to the east.
Patagonia is one of the few regions with coasts on three oceans, with the Pacific to the west, Atlantic to the east and Southern to the south.
“My five-year goal is to climb the tallest peaks in South America,” Grage said. “I want to get a feel for the Andes, and hopefully, one day sooner than later, climb Aconcagua in Argentina and Denali in Alaska.”
Grage’s accomplishment of hiking the Colorado 14ers was made possible with careful planning. He used the book “Mountains” by Colorado author Gerry Roach as his personal guidebook, as well as the website 14ers.com.
“Gerry’s book was like my bible for all the peaks,” Grage said.
Grage has repeated several peaks, including Mt. Lindsey and others in the Sangre de Cristo Range.
He said his most difficult peaks to climb were Little Bear Peak, Pyramid Peak and Maroon Bells in the Elk Mountains.
“I took my graduation money and put it away in savings and used a lot of that to help support me this summer,” Grage said. “My grandparents also helped out a lot. They were supportive the whole time. They knew I would find my path.”