Helton back in the game
Bret Helton is back playing professional baseball and thriving for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the Independent American Association.
Helton, a 2012 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, is a pitcher for the RedHawks. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander is 3-2 in eight games (all starts) with a 2.89 ERA over 43 2/3 innings.
Helton was the AA Pitcher of the Week (June 17-23). He threw seven scoreless innings in an 8-0 win over the Chicago Dogs. Helton picked up his second win of the season (2-1) and only gave up two hits and one walk in the victory.
He started that week by tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings against Gary Southshore. Helton allowed four hits and three walks in that game, with 64 of his 105 pitches going for strikes in the 3-0 victory.
Helton spent his first four professional seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization before being released on March 19. He was the Pirates’ 9th round selection of the 2015 amateur draft out of the University of Utah.
Helton played as high as Double-A for the Pirates, throwing for the Altoona Curves in the Eastern League in 2018. He was 6-6 with a 6.12 ERA in 35 games (1 start).
Last offseason, he pitched in the Puerto Rican Winter League, where he appeared in six games for Gigantes de Carolina.
INCLINE CLOSURES COMING
The Manitou Incline will be closed during the running of next month’s Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon (Aug. 24-25) from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days.
The Incline will also be closed this Sunday from 6 to 10 a.m. during the Barr Trail Mountain Race.
Pikes Peak Marathon Inc. President Ron Ilgen said in a release that safety concerns for all trail users should always be a top priority in such large-scale backcountry events.
“We appreciate the support from the City of Colorado Springs in closing the Incline during the Barr Trail Mountain Race, as well as the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent,” Ilgen said. “The chance of injury with runners racing on Barr Trail is our primary concern and we hope that the Incline hikers understand.”
About 400 runners will make their way to Barr Camp and back — a 12.6 mile round trip — during the Barr Trail Mountain Race, which is the 2019 Skyrunning North American Championship race. Some 1,800 will run in the Pikes Peak Ascent, a 13.32-mile climb up Barr Trail to the finish line at the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.
As part of the Salomon Golden Trail Series, the world’s best mountain runners will lead a field of 800 to the summit in the Pikes Peak Marathon, then charge back to Manitou Springs at breakneck speed. Since Incline users are required to return via Barr Trail, city and marathon officials have agreed that the additional foot traffic from the Incline could be hazardous and closure during the races is in the best interest of all.
- Compiled by Danny Summers