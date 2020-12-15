The Cheyenne Mountain High School girls’ swim and dive team will have to wait a little longer to defend its state title.
The Indians learned last week that CHSAA once again delayed the start of the winter season to Jan. 25 due its concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was originally supposed to begin Nov. 11.
“The girls are just excited to come out for the team and compete regardless of how long they have to wait,” said Cheyenne Mountain swim coach Kate Doane, who directed her team to the Class 4A state championship last February.
Doane added that most of her team has not competed in any major dual meets since the state meet.
“Our sport is a training sport, and we’re known for training at Cheyenne Mountain,” Doane said. “We are Cheyenne Mountain and we always come out strong and ready to compete. I feel like we are going in the right direction. We will be ready when the state meet comes around.”
The Indians dethroned Rampart at last year’s state meet by just eight points (348-340). A huge reason was the performance of Caroline Bricker, who won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball team did not win a state championship, but it did post an impressive 21-3 record, including 17 consecutive victories to begin the season.
The Indians lost Javonte Johnson (30 points per game) to graduation. He was a three-year starter and is playing for the University of New Mexico as a true freshman this fall.
Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald returns a strong nucleus, led by seniors Wade Jones (15.3 points, limited to eight games last year due to a broken wrist), Brad Helton (8 ppg), Jack Osinski (7.4 ppg) and Blake Lewis (7.0 ppg).
“The restrictions have made things tough on us,” Fitzgerald said. “I feel bad for the kids, especially the seniors. This was their year to really step up and make of the most their opportunity.
“In the summer, when we usually do a fair amount of work, but we didn’t do anything. We had only seven or eight open gyms in September and October. By the time we get to Jan. 25, we will probably have less than 10 contacts since our last game on Feb. 29.”
Fitzgerald, a former star at Palmer and later a fine collegiate career at Dartmouth, has done his best to remain in steady contact with his players through virtual meetings and encouraging them to work out on their own. He is confident that once the season does start — they are tentatively scheduled to play Fountain-Fort Carson on Feb. 1 — his team will be ready to go.
“We’re grateful we get to play whatever kind of season we have,” he said. “We will do whatever we can to win. It will be business as usual on the court.”
The Indians will compete in the revamped Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference, which includes traditional rivals likes Lewis-Palmer and Air Academy and newcomers Rampart, Doherty and Palmer.
“The PPAC is usually a very strong conference,” Fitzgerald said. “I expect it will be strong again this season.”