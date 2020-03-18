The Cheyenne Mountain High School girls’ soccer team will have to wait until at least early April before it can officially begin defense of its 2019 Class 4A state championship.
Last Thursday, the Colorado High School Activities Association postponed all spring sports and activities until April 6 due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That means the Indians’ cannot officially gather for practices or competition of any kind until the ban is lifted. But once the soccer team is allowed to reassemble, second-year coach Nikki Athey will have a crew of 18 varsity players to begin the season.
“I think we will be very strong,” Athey said. “Getting them to play together is the key. We’ve only had a few practices since we divided the teams into varsity, JV and C squad.”
Leading the way on the field for the Indians will be seniors Caroline McCleary (defender) and Ashley Bertsch (goalie/defender), juniors Caroline Johnson (defender) and Sophie McConnell (midfielder), and sophomores Caroline Crann (forward), Sydney Brewer (midfielder) and Aby Bradfield (midfielder).
“Our defense is going to be very strong again,” Athey said. “The offense should be able to find the back of the net.”
Athey is hoping to not have her team begin this season the same way it started the 2019 campaign. That Indians squad lost its first four games, five of six, and fell into a deep hole in the critical RPI standings.
“There was a huge transition from the previous coach (Tomas Martinez) to me and I think it took the girls a while to adjust,” Athey said. “The kids were used to a different way of doing things.”
Once the Indians took off last spring they could not be stopped. They won 10 of their final 13 games after being 4-7 at one point. Cheyenne Mountain defeated Evergreen in the state title game.
A huge reason for the team’s success was the play of Bertsch in the net. A defender her entire career, Athey needed her in goal to stabilize things and it paid dividends.
“She was a rock star,” Athey said.
Bertsch will split time in goal and as a defender this season. The other goalie will be senior Bella Zanotelli.
Once the season resumes, it is unclear where the Indians will pick up their schedule. They are scheduled to host Discovery Canyon on April 6 in a key Pikes Peak Athletic Conference match.