Kimberly Spellman has the Cheyenne Mountain High School girls’ basketball off and running this winter.
Spellman, who has had success as a club coach, is in her first season as the Indians’ coach. Her crew improved to 8-3 after a 58-24 victory over Discovery Canyon on Jan. 15.
“They only won seven games last year, so my immediate goal was to improve their record,” Spellman said. “I offer a system that’s already in place and it’s working quite phenomenally. And I have five outstanding seniors that have been able to grasp the system pretty quickly.”
Spellman’s “system” involves a full-court man-to-man defense and switching things up on offense depending on matchups and flow of a game.
“We also have some speed, which is great, so we kind of do more of a run-and-gun,” Spellman said. “We’re kind of winning on the go, but there’s a lot of learning that still needs to takes place. We want to see how far we can go.”
The five seniors include four-year starter Katelyn Ralston, three-year starter Selena Vargas, and Taegan Steinfort, Macy Day and Megan Stein.
“We’re playing more as a team this year and we’re all doing better together,” said Vargas, who leads the team in scoring (14.8 points per game) and rebounds (10.7 per game). “This is all new and we’re all new to it, but we’re all working together as a team. Things are continuing to work out well for us.”
Spellman is the program’s fifth coach in five seasons. The inconsistency in coaches has been tough on the upperclassmen.
“It’s been hard,” Vargas said. “We can’t run the same plays from year to year because we have a new coach and it rakes a lot of time to adapt to new coaches.”
Ralston (13.6 ppg 5.4 rpg) enjoys playing in Spellman’s up-tempo offense.
“I like the fast-paced game,” she said. “I like running up and down the court and getting things done and finishing things off with a big win. We need to keep pushing each other and motivating each other and not get down.”
Freshman Alena San Augustin (11.7 ppg) is hoping Spellman stays around for a few years. Spellman’s husband, Robert, is her top assistant coach.
“I love both of the coaches’ passion and I love their enthusiasm,” San Augustin said. “They care that we do our best all the time and they don’t let us slack and they always have us hustle.”
The Indians are 2-1 in Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action. Their loss was to Sand Creek, the team favored to win the league title.
Cheyenne Mountain was ranked 25th in the RPI standings as of Jan. 16. The top 48 teams advance to the state tournament.
“We’re power,” San Augustin said. “I think people are underestimating us.”