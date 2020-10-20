While in the seventh grade, Ella Dorpinghaus received the first four Harry Potter books on cassette tapes as a gift from her grandpa. It took her just a few days to finish listening to them all.
She was hooked.
Two years later, her obsession with the widely successful chronicles of the young wizard Harry Potter and his friends have grown beyond her imagination. Now a freshman at Cheyenne Mountain High School, Dorpinghaus has started a quidditch team that honors the fictional sport invented by J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books.
“It’s been interesting,” Dorpinghaus said about putting together a team of fellow classmates and students from the elementary and junior high schools in the Cheyenne Mountain area. So far, the Lightning Bolts boast 20-plus players with at least two more expected to join.
But this quidditch team isn’t all fun and no play. The Bolts want to be competitive and eventually play beyond each other once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“When we figure it out,” Dorpinghaus said, “we’ll compete.”
In the Harry Potter books and movies, quidditch is a dangerous sport played by wizards and witches on a giant serpent known as a basilisk. They fly on broomsticks.
In real life, it’s a little different.
In the case of the Lightning Bolts, they play and practice at Broadmoor Valley Park. Half of the team has never read or saw the movies, so Dorpinghaus, who’s both coach and player, has had to spend some time explaining the rules and positions.
With the instructions by U.S. Quidditch, Dorpinghaus and some friends started putting together a team a couple months ago. They started playing in her backyard. Anyone can try.
“That’s kind of why I love quidditch,” Dorpinghaus said. “There’s a position for everyone. Even if you don’t like running, you can still play. If you like running, there’s a position for you.”
Teams feature three chasers, two beaters, a keeper and seeker. There are three kind of balls: a quaffle, a snitch and bludgers. Chasers — the equivalent of a forward in soccer — aim to send a quaffle through one of three hoops guarded by keepers. Beaters can throw bludgers at chasers, while seekers can chase the runner with the snitch, a magical ball that signifies the end of a game when the opposing team captures it.
Teams use a deflated volleyball as the quaffle.
And they all play with a shortened swimming noodle between their legs in place of a broomstick, since, you know, non-fictional players can’t really fly.
“If you explain their position,” Dorpinghaus said, “it’s not hard to understand. If they know what they have to do, they don’t have to know what everyone else does.”
At first, Dorpinghaus didn’t know how people in her area would react to the idea of starting a quidditch team. But now, she has enough players to split the team into two. Adults and other observers have enjoyed watching the kids compete in a sport that’s beyond their imagination.
“All of the quidditch parents have been incredibly impressed with Ella as a coach and as a leader,” said Megan May, a Lightning Bolts parent. “She is so organized, hardworking, creative, positive and fun. My kids have a blast running around playing quidditch with their buddies, and as a parent, I love that they get to be around a wonderful role model like Ella.”
In other words, everyone involved is hooked to the new sport.