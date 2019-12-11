CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN FOOTBALL TEAM ENDS SEASON ON HIGH NOTE
The football season began and ended the same way for Cheyenne Mountain High School. With exactly the same score.
The Indians defeated Palmer, 41-40, on Nov. 9 in a shootout at Garry Berry Stadium. Cheyenne Mountain rallied from a 28-21 halftime deficit.
Junior quarterback Caden Bellew tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another. On the receiving end of the touchdowns were senior Kyle Elligot and sophomore Owen Growney.
Also with rushing touchdowns in the game for the Indians were senior Mitchell Flores and sophomore Nico Gagliardi.
Oddly, Cheyenne Mountain opened its season with a 41-40 victory over Coronado on Labor Day, also at Garry Berry Stadium. The Indians trailed at halftime in that game as well, 32-18.
Bellew threw three touchdown passes.
Cheyenne Mountain finished the season 3-7. The Indians defeated Widefield, 13-0, on Oct. 4 with Bellew throwing a touchdown.
Bellew threw all six of his touchdown passes in the three victories.
The Indians’ top receiver this season was junior wide out Brad Helton with 16 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns.
Helton also lettered in golf this fall.
Cheyenne Mountain’s last winning season was 2016 (6-4).
NIKE CROSS
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ cross country team competed at last month’s Nike Cross Nationals Southwest Regionals in Casa Grande, Ariz.
The Indians were led by sophomore Erik LeRoux, who finished 32nd with a 5K time of 15 minutes, 31.44 seconds.
LeRoux was followed by sophomore Nicholas Huger (15:57.18 59), senior Gabriel Prata (16:32.47), sophomore Enzo Knapp (16:41.37), sophomore Austin Smith (16:43.87), sophomore Cedar Collins (16:47.63) and junior Jake Antonia (17:16.02).
Cheyenne Mountain finished 23rd out of 30 teams.
The lone Cheyenne Mountain female runner to compete at Nike Cross was sophomore Hope Stark, who finished 102nd with a time of 19:00.07.
HITTING THE ICE
The Cheyenne Mountain ice hockey played its first two games of the season Dec. 6-7 against Summit and Battle Mountain. Both were played at Colorado College’s Honnen Arena.
The Indians play in the Summit Conference with Pine Creek, Air Academy, Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo County and Colorado Academy.
Cheyenne Mountain, by far, has the most hockey championships in state history with 14. Next on the list is Regis with six followed by Cherry Creek with four.
- Compiled by Danny Summers