A new league, a fresh outlook and a different kind of season combined for the Cheyenne Mountain High School football team to enjoy great success this fall.
The Indians went 5-2 and were crowned co-champions of the newly created Class 4A I-25 Conference. Cheyenne Mountain’s win total was one more than in 2019, when it was 4-6. The Indians were 2-8 in 2018.
“We had great chemistry, great senior leadership and the kids and coaches worked their butts off,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Jay Saravis.
After a season opening 42-0 loss to Pueblo West on Oct. 9, the Indians rebounded with consecutive victories over Liberty (32-6) and Palmer (44-0). Senior Daymond Hill Jr., a transfer from Doherty over the summer, rushed for a combined 287 yards and two touchdowns in those wins.
Cheyenne Mountain lost its only other game to archrival Coronado in Week 4, a 24-13 setback on the road.
The Indians closed out their season with three consecutive victories over Widefield (13-12), Niwot (27-20) and again Palmer (37-19). Hill rushed for a career-high 219 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the Palmer game.
Hill ended the season with 1,059 all-purpose yards (including receiving yards, kick returns and punt returns) and was named the league MVP.
“Daymond was everything we hoped for this season and more,” Saravis said.
The Indians were balanced offensively. Helping carry the load in the backfield were junior Nico Gagliardi (256 yards and three touchdowns) and sophomore Grant Kunkel (259 yards and one touchdown).
The quarterback duties were handled by the three-headed monster of junior Patrik O’Donnell (16-of-40, 177 yards, three touchdowns), sophomore Zach Johnson (17-of-44, 174, 0 TDs) and sophomore Jake Quadhamer (11-of-32, 152, 1 TD).
“They all had something good to bring to the table,” Saravis said.
Senior Brad Helton led the team in receptions with 21 for 297 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior defensive lineman Jake Boley was named the league’s co-defensive MVP. He led the team in tackles (56), quarterback sacks (7), fumble recoveries (3) and fumbles caused (5).
Saravis said that among the many reasons his team had success this season was depth.
“We kept rotating fresh kids on and off the field,” Saravis said. “It’s going to be great to see these improve and grow and mature.”
This fall marked the first season since 2017 that Cheyenne Mountain was not forced to forfeit a game due to a lack of varsity players.
The I-25 league was a newly created conference set up to allow struggling programs to have the opportunity to rebuild and have success.
“The I-25 league is where we belong right now,” Saravis said. “This is a year that when the season ended the kids were hoping we still had more games. They really wanted to keep playing.”