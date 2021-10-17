The icing on the cake.
Cheyenne Mountain coach David Adams spent much of the last year battling throat cancer — a sickness that took away his ability to coach the girls' tennis squad last spring. He lost nearly 40 pounds and wasn't sure if he'd be part of the fall season, either.
The battle, in many ways, is one that Adams won. If overcoming the thralls of cancer was the cake, then he's certain a 4A state title for his team, even if it's shared with Kent Denver, is the best icing out there.
"It means so much," Adams said. "The resilience the guys showed, the work they put into practice — every day we were asking them to get better in some way. I saw the pay off today."
The Red-Tailed Hawks entered the event's final day with cautious optimism.
Kent Denver had a five-point lead, but no grand advantage in finalists. Each team had four, with a playback in tow.
As the day went on, the distance got closer. Cheyenne Mountain captured the No. 2 doubles playback first. Then they added a win over Kent Denver in No. 1 doubles.
Air Academy had a chance to help out even more in No. 2 doubles. The Kadets faced off with the Sun Devils — matchups between Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain going on in both courts directly next to them.
Sophomore Asher Kiser and freshman Luke Brooks were unable to come through for their school's rival, but a second-place finish was plenty. The two voiced a calmness yesterday due to facing such a steep favorite.
Once Air Academy was done, Cheyenne Mountain had multiple ways to tie, but only one to win: win the remaining three matches.
When the Red-Tailed Hawks split two of the remaining three, all that was left for them was a possible tie with Kent Denver. Their No. 3 doubles pair of senior Connor Kofford and junior Johnson Peng came through — similar to the way Cheyenne Mountain beat Kent Denver in 1999.
"I had no idea (that us winning would tie it)," Kofford said. "In my whole high school career, I'd lost to Kent Denver every time. Going into today, we knew we'd have to play big."
Over 20 years ago, the Red-Tailed Hawks made a similar comeback, albeit against a Kent Denver team that had never won. When they split, Adams made sure the Sun Devils went home with the trophy.
This time, in a returned sign of graciousness, Kent Denver coach Randy Ross skipped the coin toss and let Adams carry the trophy back down I-25.
"How can that happen twice?" Adams said. "I never thought it would happen again. For Randy to be so gracious and allow us to take it this time, it was the classiest thing possible."
Junior Steven Zhou captured a No. 3 single title, while senior Jackson Miller and junior Tyler Blixt won No. 1 doubles to join Kofford and Peng.
"I'd never even been past the semis before, despite qualifying every year," Blixt said. "This is a big moment."
Palmer Ridge sophomore Ian Capek was the only Bears' participant to make it to a third-place match — one he won over Evergreen's Joe Cuntz in straight sets.
"I really enjoyed this season, I played pretty well," Capek said. "It meant a lot to win the third-place match today. I look forward to being one of our top guys next year, but I'll have to work really hard this offseason."
