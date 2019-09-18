The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ cross-country team could make a serious run at the Class 4A state championship next month.
According to MileSplit, the Indians are the third-ranked team — first in Class 4A — in the state as of Sept. 12 among all classifications. Their top six runners are ranked in the top 100.
“The team is still developing and coming together,” said longtime Cheyenne Mountain coach Stan Lambros. “Hopefully, in October, we’ll have a great day.”
The MileSplit rankings are based on a team’s top five runners. Seven typically compete in a meet. The Indians are third in the state with 324 points. Fort Collins is first with 223, followed by Rock Canyon with 269.
Ranked in order for the Indians are Nichols Huger (27), Erik Le Roux (39), Cedar Collins (91), Knox Exton (93), Enzo Knapp (94), Austin Smith (97) and Gabe Prata (192). They are all sophomores, with the exception of Prata — a senior.
Lambros credits Prata and fellow seniors Jacob Allen and Drew Getty as playing key roles in the success of the team.
“They are the three faster seniors and they are really taking up leadership roles,” the coach said. “Your seniors set you in motion and give you a good direction and leave a legacy that is positive. This group has done a nice job of that.”
Cheyenne Mountain’s ranking is significant for many reasons. It is the top-ranked team in the highly competitive Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Next are Air Academy (9th, 401) and Palmer Ridge (13th, 464).
“We see those guys at most of our races and they are very tough,” Lambros said. “And along with Niwot and Durango, the 4A state meet is going to be a close one,”
Cheyenne Mountain finished sixth at the 2018 state meet. Palmer Ridge and Air Academy finished second and third, respectively. Le Roux, Huger and Smith all finished in the top five of the team standings for the Indians. Le Roux was 11th overall.
Centaurus, last year’s 4A team champion, is ranked 41st this season among all classifications.
The Indians continue to gear up for next month’s state meet, which will take place Oct. 26 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center and Bear Creek Regional Park (Cheyenne Mountain’s home course). Cheyenne Mountain will host the event.
On Sept. 7, the Indians competed in the famed Liberty Bell Invitational at Heritage High School in Littleton and finished fifth — first among 4A schools — in the Sweepstakes race with 219 points. The top four were all 5A schools: Fort Collins (153); Rock Canyon (178); Heritage (206); and Castle View (210).
Air Academy was sixth (232) and Palmer Ridge was 11th (263).
“We had a nice day at Liberty Bell,” Lambros said. “A lot can happen between now and state. There are so many variables. Like keeping everybody healthy.”
Lambros will reward his team for its hard work by taking it to the University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 28. The 6K race will feature college and high school teams from around the nation.
“That will be a nice break for us,” Lambros said. “The competition should be very good.”
The Cheyenne Mountain boys have won one state championship under Lambros (2010). The Indians’ girls won the state title that same spring.
The boys also won a state championship in 2001 with Jim Brady at the helm.
Cheyenne Mountain’s girls are ranked 28th in the state among all classifications with 880 points. Its top runner is Hope Stark, who is 11th individually.
The sophomore finished second in the finals of the Division I race at the Liberty Bell with a personal best of 18 minutes, 09.10 seconds. Her time would have been 11th overall in the Sweeps race.
Stark’s time is more than a minute ahead of her next closest Cheyenne Mountain teammate, junior Brooke Heinicke (19:41.90 at Liberty Bell).
“Hope looked fabulous at the Liberty Bell,” Lambros said. “She has a great future ahead of her.”