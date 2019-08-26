ZOO OFFERS MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEK
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is honoring military personnel with Military Appreciation Week Sept. 9-15.
To thank all active duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents living in the same household, the zoo is offering a 50% discount off admission. Discounted prices range from $10.25-$12.75.
Bring any of the following to qualify:
• A valid military/retired military ID
• A copy of your DD214
• Your state driver’s license printed with a veteran indicator or military identifier
• Your ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion
Visit cmzoo.org/military for more information.
FREE APP AIMS TO ENHANCE VISITOR EXPERIENCE ON PIKES PEAK HIGHWAY
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain this month launched a new self-guided audio tour to enhance the visitor journey on the Pikes Peak Highway. The free TravelStorysGPS mobile application provides guests with a personal tour guide and engages visitors through Pikes Peak history, experiences and stories.
“Being able to hear directly from a Pikes Peak ranger during your 19-mile drive makes the unforgettable journey to 14,115-feet even more special, and we hope everyone who visits Pikes Peak leaves feeling both inspired and that they learned something new,” said Jack Glavan, PPAM manager.
As visitors drive to the summit, a ranger shares facts, fiction and stories about the mountain, including points of interest and wildlife common to the area. A GPS-based application, the audio tour provides relevant information based on visitors’ location on the highway. The full journey encompasses 18 pre-recorded stops.
The TravelStorysGPS app can be downloaded for free in the App Store or on Google Play. To view the experience remotely, visit travelstorys.com/tours/159/Pikes%20Peak%20-%20America’s%20Mountain.