The Cheyenne Mountain competitive cheer/spirit squad will be refining its show over the next few week’s leading up to the state finals as they aim to defend their Class 4A championship.
The Indians are competing at a high level. On Oct. 27, they won the Southern Colorado regional at the State Fair Grounds in Pueblo. The team also received a bid to the UCA National Cheerleading Championships in Florida, which will be held in February.
Cheyenne Mountain’s team is made up of mostly seniors. Head coach Jeannette Roberts believes this year’s squad is competing at a high level as the most important part of their season kicks into high gear.
“We have an excellent group of kids,” Roberts said. “I’ve worked with a lot of these kids for four years. They’ve hung in there and developed.”
Senior Russell Lewellen is one of two males on the squad.
“This is definitely a very rigorous sport,” Lewellen said. “It takes a lot more than people think. We’re just not up there standing in front of a crowd.”
Lewellen is a multisport athlete who is also a wrestler and a diver for the school’s teams.
Cheyenne Mountain’s routine last two minutes, 30 seconds. Sixty seconds of the routine is devoted to cheer, which is 50 percent of the score. The cheer portion includes poms, flags and megaphones.
The 90-second dance (stunting, tumbling, etc.) routine is performed to a mix that features songs by artists Kelly Clarkson (“Stronger”) and Drake (“One Dance”).
Cheyenne Mountain began preparing for this last spring after the team was selected by Roberts. In June, the team attended a camp in Denver and began solidifying their routine. The team went to Elitch Gardens as part of the team-bonding event.
“This has been non-stop since last summer,” said senior co-captain Erika Chien. “Six days a week — before school, after school, whenever.”
Senior co-captain Reina Padilla said there’s a lot more that goes into team’s routine than waving their arms and chanting in front of sports crowds.
“There’s a lot of things that go into cheer like dancing, tumbling skills and stunting,” she said.
Roberts said the team is constantly working on safe progressions to add more difficulty to its routine.
The Indians have a busy next few weeks leading up to the state finals, which will be hosted at the Denver Coliseum.
The combined Pikes Peak Athletic Conference and Metro League championships were Tuesday. The Cheyenne Mountain Spirit Championships are Saturday and will include 18 teams. On Nov. 17, the Indians will be at Coronado for a competition.
The competitive portion of the season began Oct. 20 at Grandview with the “Battle of the Den.”
The Cheyenne Mountain competitive varsity team consists of: Emma Viera, Koko Steinbrick, Nevaeh Barden, Kevyn McCarthy, Cloe Gomez, Aspen Anderson, McKenna Anderson, Katie McDevitt, Reina Padilla, Alia Al-Ghareeb, Erika Chien, Russell Lewellen, Isabel Lopez, Lily Frydendall, Alyssa Pacheco Hendrix, Chloe Green, Nevaeh Booker, Grace Roberts, Kate Werner, Kayla Swanson and Taryn Geiser.
The junior varsity state team is made up of: Raney Kilbury, Katharina Schoenenberger, Lorelai Schaffer, Julia Jerome, Jewel Fleming, Tori Hughes, Abigail Roche, Sydney Smith, Lindsay Ford, Leanza Armamento, Tessa Roberts and Ainsley Ventura.