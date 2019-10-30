The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Beneficent Long Term Care VA & Medicaid Education was among five Colorado Springs businesses to earn the Better Business Bureau’s prestigious Excellence in Customer Service Award Thursday.
Located at 665 Southpointe Court, Suite 100, Beneficent received this accolade at the BBB of Southern Colorado’s annual gala, held at the Colorado Springs Marriott, alongside Colorado Springs area businesses All Smiles Dental Group and Colorado Dental Group; Integrity Bank & Trust; McCloskey Motors, Inc.; and WireNut Home Services.
The gala drew in nearly 400 attendees from the business, nonprofit and arts community and celebrated this year’s EICS finalists while honoring all recipients of the Excellence in Customer Service Award from the past 25 years with a permanent Hall of Fame Wall installation unveiling.
BBB of Southern Colorado has recognized outstanding customer service since 1995. Businesses that espouse best practices in customer service ultimately make the community a better place to live. For the awards, businesses do not compete against each other, but rather how they meet the standards for excellence.
Eight businesses underwent the demanding review process for the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award.
“We are proud of our Excellence in Customer Service Award winners,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of BBB. “This vetting process is rigorous and time consuming — and these companies have proven they are superstars in customer service.” Liebert also provided updates on BBB’s growth over the last year, including new outreach and educational efforts, and new marketing resources for accredited businesses.
Additionally, two $2,500 scholarships were presented to graduating high school seniors: Jorge Montes-Marquez of Colorado Springs and John Lopez of Pueblo.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent