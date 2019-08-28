The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
TORRES EARNS REGISTERED PLAY THERAPIST-SUPERVISOR CREDENTIAL
Susan “Sam” Torres, MA, LMFT, LPC, of Family Care Center LLC, has earned the Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor (RPT-S) credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy.
Torres is a licensed marriage and family therapist and licensed professional counselor at Family Care Center LLC, and is a Ph.D. student in counselor education and supervision at University of the Cumberlands, a CACREP-accredited program.
Play Therapy is a form of counseling or psychotherapy in which play is used as a means of helping children express or communicate their feelings. I
To become a Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, 30 hours of supervisor training, five years and 5,000 hours of post-master’s clinical experience, 500 supervised and 500 additional hours of play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified in good standing by their state boards of practice.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent
COLORADO EYE INSTITUTE EXPANDS INTO BROADMOOR AREA
Colorado Eye Institute on Thursday will celebrate the grand opening of its Broadmoor clinic at 1230 Tenderfoot Hill Road.
The new clinic, CEI’s sixth, opened in March and provides convenience for patients living in the southern portion of the city and to serve more of the community, said CEO Gwen Cordero. The main campus is near Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway and other satellite clinics are located throughout Colorado.
Since the first CEI clinic opened on Scarborough Drivein 2007, services have expanded to include medical and standard vision care. A full-service optical department is offered, as well as services including customized cataract surgery, corneal disease treatment, corneal transplants, glaucoma and macular degeneration treatment.
“As the number of locations and the number of doctors have grown we have expanded our services in order to provide the best care possible to our patients. We are a clinic that believes in advanced technology and techniques. We also have our own surgery center which was built with our patients in mind, to allow us to provide the most advanced eye care procedures,” Cordero said.
Owned by ophthalmologist James Lee, M.D., the Broadmoor clinic staffs a number of doctors on various days, Cordero said. Lee is joined by ophthalmologists Dr. John Roberts, M.D., and Dr. Roman Krivochenitser; and optometrists Dr. Matthew Kaminsky, O.D., and Dr. Kendra Weiler, O.D.
Additionally, CEI gives back to its community through work with various charities, including the recent Little Chapel Food Pantry golf tournament in Woodland Park and hosting a vendor’s booth at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Run to the Shrine event.
“We are a diverse group of doctors, administrators and staff. Everybody at Colorado Eye Institute focuses on our commitment to patients, as well as our commitment to educating our community providers and staff with on-going training and education,” Cordero said
The grand opening celebration is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the new facility. Food, drinks raffles and facility tours are planned.
For more information, contact CEI at 719-258-1240 or visit eyescolorado.com.
- Written by Breeanna Jent