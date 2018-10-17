The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts have both recently partnered with Kangaroo Coffee.
“The opportunity to work with Kangaroo Coffee is a win-win for us,” said Kyle Kovalik, general manager for Centerplate, the venues’ in-house catering and concessions partner. “It allows us to offer great local premium coffee to our fans and support a local business.”
Beverages from the local coffee company are now served on The Broadmoor World Arena concourse. Kangaroo Coffee will also have a presence at Pikes Peak Center.
“The opportunity for Kangaroo Coffee to demonstrate our support for the mission of these two iconic venues while expanding our brand awareness in (Colorado) Springs fits perfectly with our community engagement priorities,” said Kangaroo Coffee CEO Doug Hammond.
Founded in Colorado Springs, Kangaroo Coffee has been serving USDA certified organic coffee, espresso, teas, smoothies and artisan-baked goods since 2011.
“The wonderful diversity of shows along with Colorado College hockey games provide an ideal environment to serve our Kangaroo Coffee beverages throughout the coming year,” said Chase Cook, director of community engagement at Kangaroo Coffee. He added, “We’ll be offering many customer favorites from our menu and a few custom surprises for the patrons.
Kangaroo Coffee is located in southern Colorado Springs at 720 S. 8th St.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent