The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Broadmoor recognized with 59th Forbes Five-Star Award
Forbes Travel Guide recently unveiled its annual Star Rating list, again awarding The Broadmoor with its coveted Five-Star Award. This year marks the resort’s 59th consecutive year of receiving the prestigious honor.
A gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958, this luxury travel rating recognizes the world’s finest properties and rewards gracious, intuitive service, with The Broadmoor officially heralded as the longest-running Forbes Five-Star property in the world. The legendary resort has been offering its guests distinct, luxury accommodations and authentic western experiences and adventures since the property opened its doors in 1918.
The Penrose Room restaurant and The Spa at The Broadmoor each received Forbes Five-Star awards for the 10th consecutive year, making The Broadmoor the only triple Forbes Five-Star award-winning property in Colorado.
“To be acknowledged in this way strengthens our dedication to outstanding service and offering our guests the finest facilities and exceptional accommodations. The Penrose Room and The Spa at The Broadmoor are just two examples of the memorable experiences we strive to offer at our world-class destination,” Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli said.
Earlier this year, The Broadmoor was also awarded its 43rd consecutive AAA Five-Diamond award. The historic resort is the only North American property to receive AAA’s highest rating each year since the awards began in 1976. In February, The Broadmoor was also named one of the 50 Best Hotels in the USA 2019, No. 1 Best Hotel in Colorado Springs and No. 2 Best Hotel in Colorado by U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Hotels ranking.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent