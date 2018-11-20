The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Trailblazers, trend setters, and cutting-edge companies gathered to celebrate and recognize Colorado Springs businesses and some of the region’s best years of economic growth at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Annual Gala Nov. 3 at The Broadmoor International Center.
This year, The Broadmoor was named Company of the Year.
Opening its doors in 1918, The Broadmoor established itself as a community icon that has grown and shaped the face of the community, constantly working to attract new guests and capitalize on tourism, sports, and dining experiences.
Known as the “Grand Dame of the Rockies,” The Broadmoor has hosted presidents, celebrities, and foreign dignitaries while remaining a favorite spot for locals. For 100 years, The Broadmoor has played a valuable role in placing Colorado Springs on the map internationally, while working together with local leaders to create valuable community partnerships.
A reception was also held that evening to honor businesses celebrating membership milestones, including 10, 25, 50 and 75 years of membership.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent