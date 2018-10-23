The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
UCHealth Memorial recently welcomed Ron Fitch as Vice President of Operations and Military Affairs for UCHealth’s Colorado Springs region.
Fitch, 46, brings more than two decades of leadership experience to UCHealth after retiring as a colonel and serving nearly 24 years in the military. Most recently, he served as Garrison Commander at Fort Carson, where his responsibilities included public works, emergency services, security and all training apparatus on the post. His Army Special Forces background also includes numerous deployments to high-risk areas around the globe and several high-level positions centering on strategic and operational planning. Fitch holds master’s degrees in strategic studies, international relations and engineering management.
At UCHealth, Fitch will oversee clinical engineering; facilities management; planning, design and construction; emergency management; hospital security; and military affairs.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for me. With a background in engineering, and experience in facilities and construction, I found the opportunity with UCHealth a great fit. My Special Forces background has also trained me well in security and emergency management. … I am excited to be part of this dynamic team,” Fitch said.
Fitch also will be responsible for exploring collaboration opportunities with area military bases that will allow physicians, nurses and allied health professionals to continue to train at southern Colorado’s only Level I trauma center, ensuring surgeons and others stay current in critical skills necessary to save lives in combat situations. He also will be UCHealth Memorial’s representative on the Military Affairs Council, part of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“Col. Fitch was the unanimous choice for this position after an extensive search …,” said Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial. “Because the military is such an important part of the fabric of our community, this was an important addition to our senior management team. Having his expertise … is an asset that will help us plan future UCHealth facilities in southern Colorado and ensure we are doing everything possible to support our men and women in uniform.”
Fitch is a board member and leader for the YMCA, the Colorado Springs Conservatory and TESSA. He and his wife Jennifer, who currently serves in the Air Force Reserve, have two children.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent