RAMPART ROOFING EARNS 2018 ANGIE’S LIST SUPER SERVICE AWARD
Rampart Roofing, located in southern Colorado Springs, has earned the home service industry’s Angie’s List Super Service Award, which honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018.
“Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year.”
Angie’s List Super Service Award 2018 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.
“We’re so excited to earn this award for the ninth year in a row. Thank you so much to all of our customers who have reviewed us on Angie’s list and shared their experiences with us. That’s what makes this award possible,” said Matt and Melissa Munro, the owners of Rampart Roofing, Inc., in a news release.
Rampart Roofing has been listed on Angie’s List since 2010. This is the ninth year Rampart Roofing has received this honor. Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
Located at 1353 S. 8th St., Suite 203, Rampart Roofing specializes in installing top-quality roofing products with an emphasis on detail and excellence. For more information, contact Rampart Roofing at 487-7663 or visit rampartroofing.com.
