The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
NEW BBB REVIEW RATING SYSTEM AVAILABLE TO ACCREDITED BUSINESSES
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is now offering a new customer rating system as a free benefit to its accredited businesses. Now, a business can simply send a text to their customer through a free customized app, and with one click, the customer can quickly review and rate the business’s performance from their mobile devices.
Businesses seek feedback from their customers, who are often too busy to get online and leave comments about the product or service they just received. The basic Review Solution app now gives accredited businesses access to quickly and easily acquire these valuable customer reviews.
Today, 92 percent of consumers read online reviews and 40 percent form an opinion by reading one to three reviews. Eight-eight percent of these consumers trust a review as much as a personal recommendation. The Star Rating system is the No. 1 factor used by consumers to build trust and make a buying decision.
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been vetting and verifying customer’s reviews and building marketplace trust. Today, more than ever, businesses need to have a positive online reputation through posted reviews and star ratings. BBB Accredited Businesses now have a better resource for this with the new Review Solution system.
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado serves 25 counties throughout Southern Colorado and houses more than 22,000 profiles on companies in the region. In 2018, it processed 2,230 complaints, 4,446 customer reviews and had 1.2 million pageviews on its website. All company and charity profiles are available for free online. For more information, visit them online at bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-southern-colorado.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent