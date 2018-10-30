The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Craig Blewitt, director, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT), has been elected to the board of directors for the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA). CASTA represents transit interests and provides professional development to transit providers, transit-related businesses, and governmental entities across the state.
“Craig’s experience leading a large urban transit system and his membership on the Colorado Transit and Rail Advisory Committee since 2011, give him a unique skillset. Craig has an in-depth understanding of transportation needs at both the local level in Colorado Springs and at the state level,” said Ann Rajewski, CASTA executive director.
In Colorado, 60 out of 64 counties provide transit for their citizens and visitors. CASTA helps to ensure that Coloradoans enjoy safe, convenient, affordable and accessible public transportation.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region and provides other services such as Metro Rides’ ridesharing, vanpool, and bicycling programs.
For additional information, visit mmtransit.com, or call 385-7433.
