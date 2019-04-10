The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
LOCAL BUSINESSES PARTNER TO CREATE UNIQUE MODEL OF SHARED SPACE
In a quaint renovated house along Colorado Avenue is a unique take on shared space.
Local salon owner Jen Sheriff has recently renovated the historic home at 1314 W. Colorado Ave., creating a fresh space to house eight stylists offering full service hair, makeup and skincare services as well as Delilah’s on Colorado, a clothing boutique featuring on trend fashion and accessories for women of all ages at Splendeur Boutique Salon.
“It was just a natural partnership that came out of some creative discussion and excitement to offer something special in Colorado Springs,” said Sheriff, owner of the building previously home to Planet Hair, a full service salon.
Sheriff has been remodeling since December to make room for more stylists and the boutique. The sleek new space also includes a new break room area, coffee bar, and a renovated loft for aestheticians and skincare services.
“We were getting asked frequently by our customers about a permanent location,” said Amie Bennight, co-owner of Delilah’s Fashion Truck and the newly opened Delilah’s on Colorado. “When this opportunity came up we knew it was perfect. We can provide something special for salon visitors and also bring a new opportunity for beauty and enhancement to our customers.”
The salon boutique is located between downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City, and has ample parking in front and back.
For more information, visit splendeursalon.com or delilahsfashiontruck.com.
COLORADO RE/MAX PROPERTIES REALTOR TOMMY DALY SERVING GREEN BERETS AND THEIR FAMILIES
Colorado Springs Realtor and author Tommy Daly, of RE/MAX Properties, pledges to donate a portion of each real estate transaction to the Special Forces Foundation.
The Special Forces Foundation — the Green Beret Association — serves and supports members of the U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Berets) and their families. It also helps warriors transition from military service to civilian life by providing career counseling, support and mentorship.
“I chose this organization because I was looking for a way to give back to our military community,” said Daly. “I also wanted to make a local impact that could truly be felt, and not choose a national organization because I wanted profits to go back to those who serve for us.”
Since the 9/11 attacks, U.S. Army Special Forces have carried out numerous complex missions around the world, suffering a high number of casualties. During times of tragedy, the foundation provides immediate financial relief and offers counseling and services to those left behind and the special operations community.
The Special Forces Foundation also provides a range of programs aligned with the United States Special Operations Command Preservation of the Force and Family Program, which is designed to address the “fraying” of the force after more than 15 years of combat. In addition to donating to the foundation and the military community, Daly attends and assists each Soldier Memorial on Fort Carson and shows his support through the Family ORD Days.
To donate directly to the Special Forces Foundation, visit specialforcesfoundation.org/donate.
Daly has more than 25 years of experience in the business and military communities, and has co-authored five books for buyers and sellers. For more information, please call 1-710-722-0080, visit TommyDalyHomeTeam.com or email him at Tommy.Daly@WeSellMore.net. Tommy has five office locations in Colorado Springs and works primarily out of his Tenderfoot Hill St. location, 2630 Tenderfoot Hill St., Suite 100.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent