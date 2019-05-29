The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
FORMER FIREFIGHTER JOINS THE SUFAK TEAM RE/MAX REAL ESTATE GROUP
Eric Wagner, who served many years as a firefighter/EMT and retired as a fire captain in the Four Corners area of Colorado, has recently joined The Sufak Team Re/Max Real Estate Group as a realtor.
As a firefighter, Wagner’s job was to engage and train community members and build relations while protecting communities of Colorado to keep them safe in all-risk fire, rescue and emergency services. Wagner has also been in the construction trades as a certified home inspector, building residential homes from the ground up, while specializing in decorative tile flooring and carpentry. He also started a low voltage company, selling and installing home audio/visual equipment and security systems.
As a resident of Colorado since 1985, Wagner loves all that Colorado has to offer, from mountain biking, hiking, rafting, and camping to enjoying sporting events, restaurants and brew pubs. He and his wife Tanis live on the southwest side of Colorado Springs and have two daughters, Stella, 4, and Vivian, 2.
Visit tinyurl.com/y6ylzblr.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent