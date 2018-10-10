The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
FEBRA’S ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF FINE ART GALLERY EXPANSION
Febra’s, A Boutique and Gallery, announces the grand opening of its fine art gallery expansion, The SideDoor, Friday through Sunday.
The SideDoor gallery will feature oil paintings, acrylics, watercolors, drawings, photography, furniture, 3D art and jewelry by more than 40 local and regional artists.
All are welcome to attend the reception scheduled for Friday from 5-7 p.m., where door prizes and refreshments will be offered.
An open house is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Parking is available along Colorado Avenue, as well as in the free parking lot behind Febra’s, located at 2530 Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City.
