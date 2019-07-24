The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation recently elected its new board of directors officers as follows: President Sidney Rubinow, D.O., retired OB/GYN physician; Immediate Past President Toni Green-Cheatwood, D.O., Vice President of Primary and Specialty Care Strategy and Breast Surgeon with Centura; President-elect Glenn Schlabs, Esq., retired attorney; Treasurer Richard Dodge, Senior Vice President Wealth Management UBS Financial Services; and Secretary Mike Steppenbacker, Director of Corporate Banking at Ent Credit Union.
Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz: Pikes Peak United Way hires veteran and community leader to oversee education program
Other members of the board include Gregory Ales, D.O., a neurologist with Colorado Springs Neurological Associates; Curry Horak, M.D., a retired Emergency Medicine physician; Lew Lomas, C.P.A., president of L. Lomas and Company Inc.; Alexis Michopoulos, D.O., Family Medicine Faculty at Peak Vista Community Health Center’s Residency Program; and Scott Robinson, D.O., Program Director of Peak Vista Community Health Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program.
Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz: Colorado camping made easier through user-based review website The Dyrt; and more
Rob McDonald, a retired businessman and community volunteer, received the John H. Drabing, D.O. Award for extraordinary dedication and support.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent