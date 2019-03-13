The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CMHS GRAD WINS PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL INTERNSHIP WITH COLLEGE WORKS PAINTING
Caleb MacLean, a 2018 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, has been selected as one of only 2 percent of national applicants by College Works Painting (CWP) to be the manager of the local Colorado Springs branch this summer. He is currently a freshman at the University of Colorado at Boulder, studying architectural engineering with a Spanish minor.
CWP was founded in 1993 to help college students learn how to create and operate a real business, providing college students with the tools and resources to start up and run an exterior house painting business.
CWP has created a business model that has resulted in a 96 percent customer satisfaction rate, surpassing the industry average of 38 percent. The company won the 2018 Gold International Business Stevie Award for Company of the Year in Materials and Construction, and are ranked by Vault as 2019’s No. 1 internship in the nation for career development.
“I feel very thankful to be a recipient of this prestigious internship,” MacLean said. “A lot of people in my neighborhood of Colorado Springs were profoundly affected by the hail storms last fall and I look forward to partnering with them to repair and beautify their homes with an exterior painting job they can be proud of and feel good about.”
For more information, or to receive a free estimate from MacLean, call 1-434-386-7884 or email calebamaclean@gmail.com.
RMHCSC NAMES MR. ROOTER PLUMBING ITS 2018 CORPORATE SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC) has named Mr. Rooter Plumbing its 2018 Corporate Supporter of the Year.
“We are thankful to have Mr. Rooter’s ongoing support for the children and families we serve,” said Sam Rush-Walton, RMHCSC Development Director.
With 11 families sharing four bathrooms 365 days a year, the more-than 100-year-old Ronald McDonald House needs repairs. The plumbing company has provided $30,000 of work, free of charge, since 2012.
For Mr. Rooter Plumbing owner Charlie Hall, it’s a no-brainer because he knows the affliction those staying at the Ronald McDonald House feel. His wife Dee is a cancer survivor.
“You don’t think of Ronald McDonald House Charities until you need them,” said Hall, who formed a partnership with the organization in 2012. “It started through a corporate project, but it’s transcended into a personal passion. If we can save them money, they can apply it to those who need it.”
In addition to providing plumbing services pro bono for the RMHCSC, the Halls donated $1,500 in honor of their business’s 15th anniversary. They also held a Rolls of Love Drive, collecting a truck full of wish list items from customers.
“We love to pay it forward,” Hall said. “We relish our relationship with RMHCSC, and we are so honored by their recognition.”
When the Halls purchased Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Southern Colorado in 2003, it only had six employees and they had no plumbing experience. In 2019, business has increased eightfold — the shop has 21 employees and they’ve received multiple awards.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent