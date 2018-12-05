The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Step into Simple Body Products along West Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City and you’ll be greeted with a mishmash of all-natural products. All hand-made in house, owner Jewels Burdick sells natural body and beauty products including body scrubs, serums, deodorant, toothpaste, essential oils and more.
Burdick’s journey is a personal one, borne from what she calls an “Alzheimer’s scare” her mother endured about 12 years ago.
“Basically, she had an overexposure to aluminum chloride,” Burdick said.
Aluminum chloride — the main compound of aluminum and chlorine — is found in several body and over-the-counter drug products, its main usage to control excessive sweating, according to the chemical’s entry on WebMD. It has been known to cause burning sensations, cough, labored breathing, deep burns on the skin, sore throat, abdominal pain and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I started researching, because this gave me an awareness that the products we use can be very harmful or carcinogenic,” Burdick said.
But on her hunt to find 100 percent clean and natural products, she had no luck, and other retailers were expensive.
So, Burdick took to her own kitchen.
“At first, I started making my own (products) for me, because I really wanted to know every ingredient that was in them.”
She started with deodorant, and after two years configured a recipe for an all-natural product that also worked.
“It inspired me to change each and every single one of my beauty products. Twelve years later, I have a full line of natural cosmetics,” Burdick said.
And now, Burdick and her store are going environmentally-conscious with the introduction of a Zero Waste bar, a body product refill station that launched in October.
The idea was to create a sanitary space where customers could purchase or bring in reusable containers to refill their body products, reducing plastic usage and waste.
“Over the years … many customers asked me if they could bring in their jars and refill them. I was never able to do that before. The environment (the products are made in) has to be pretty sterile or else it can easily grow bacteria,” Burdick said.
But she did realize the importance of a refill station.
“This generation of 25- to-35-year-olds is so passionate about the environment and they’re making purchase decisions based on social consciousness and environmental responsibility. There were a lot of logistics challenges but I was able to work with a young lady who sorted most of those out to create a refill station.”
Customers can now purchase glass jars or bring in sterilized jars from home and refill their favorite products at the Zero Waste bar.
“There’s a zero-waste guru who said, ‘just take one small step.’ … You don’t have to make a massive change. Just one small step, and when you feel comfortable, another. ... If I can be a part of a small change in people’s lives, I’d love to be that,” Burdick said.
Simple Body Products is located at 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 5, and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Sundays.
To view or shop products, visit squareup.com/market/simplebodyproducts.