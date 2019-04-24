The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
ASPENPOINTE ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO
The AspenPointe Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Adam Roberts as the organization’s new president and CEO.
Roberts is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for Valley-Wide Health Systems Inc., a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Southern Colorado. Roberts has been responsible for the implementation of the organization’s strategic plan as well as the development of the organization’s behavioral health service line, which has moved it toward operating fully-integrated healthcare clinics.
Roberts grew up in Alamosa, Colo., and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in international business, marketing, and finance from Regis University in Denver. He received a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in health administration from the University of Colorado, Denver, where he is now a board member on the Colorado Health Administration Alumni Association and facilitates an executive mentorship program.
Prior to serving as Valley-Wide’s COO, Roberts worked as a senior staff member with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) health care system both in Texas and in Colorado, where he was recognized as an improvement expert and is credited with saving millions of dollars for the VHA health care system while improving care and patient experience.
Roberts was chosen following an extensive, nation-wide search that generated more than 150 candidates and will join AspenPointe in mid-May.
“The Board of Directors also wishes to extend its gratitude to Susan Seiler, who has served in the role of acting president/CEO for the past year, in addition to her job as Chief Operating Officer. This has been a time of great change in Colorado’s health care system, and her steady leadership has helped AspenPointe to continue serving patients today, while simultaneously preparing for the future,” Raintree said.
