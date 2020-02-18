Cheyenne Mountain junior Brad Helton will earn his 12th varsity letter this coming baseball season.
According to school officials, that will tie him with Janae Vander Ploeg (class of 2012) for the most letters in Cheyenne Mountain history.
With 12 letters, Helton will become the second member of his family to accomplish that feat, tying his father, Barry, who earned a dozen at Simla from 1979-83.
Barry Helton is a bit of a celebrity around El Paso County, and the state for that matter. He won two Super Bowl rings as a punter for the San Francisco 49ers during the 1988 and 1989 seasons and is a member of the University of Colorado Athletic Hall of Fame.
It’s been nearly 30 years since Barry wore an NFL uniform. Brad, the youngest of Barry and Lisa’s four children, still gets asked questions about his dad.
“To this day, I still have one kid a week asking me if my dad played in the NFL,” said Brad, who maintains a GPA above 4.0 while taking advanced placement classes.
Barry can recall missing just one of Brad’s athletic events.
“Last fall I missed a football game when I was in Boulder being inducted into the CU Hall of Fame,” Barry said. “I felt I owed it to (CU) to be there that weekend.”
Brad is a rare four-sport athlete in an era of specialization. He doubles up in the fall as one of the Indians’ top golfers, while finding time to be a starting wide receiver and punter on the football team. He was the starting quarterback as a freshman.
Brad is a starting guard on the school’s basketball team, and come next month he will join the baseball team and play outfield, second base and pitch. Last spring as a sophomore, he batted .313 with three home runs and was 3-1 on the mound in 12 appearances.
“Baseball is probably my favorite sport to play. You can play it all summer,” said Brad, who is a teacher’s assistant at Broadmoor Elementary School. “My favorite in-school sport is basketball. The atmosphere. The excitement of the game. It’s great.”
Brad earned a varsity letter in basketball as a freshman and then became starter midway through his sophomore season when the Indians posted a 20-8 record and advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals.
This winter, Cheyenne Mountain is 19-1 (through Feb. 13) and is favorite to win the state title. The Indians close out their regular season at defending state-champion Lewis-Palmer Friday.
“If we play the way all of us are capable of playing, I think we have a really good shot at going deep into the playoffs,” Brad said. “I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet.”
Brad (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is averaging 8.0 points and 2.3 assists per game.
“Brad does whatever we ask him to do and he’s always willing to help the team,” said Cheyenne Mountain basketball coach Elgin Fitzgerald. “He is so even-keeled. He’s able to keep his emotions in check and not get too up or too down. You can always rely on him.
“I think it also helps that he’s gifted with great genes.”
All of Brad’s siblings are accomplished in their own way. His oldest brother, Bret (class of 2012), helped Cheyenne Mountain baseball teams to a pair of state championships and has played professionally for five seasons, reaching as high as Double-A as a pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Chad Helton (class of 2015) played baseball and basketball at Cheyenne Mountain. He will graduate in May from CU with a degree in business.
Nicole Helton (class of 2011) specialized in dance and cheer and graduated from CU in 2014 with degrees in education and communications.
“We’ve been in the (Cheyenne Mountain) School District for 22 years and all my kids have had great experiences,” said Barry, who owns Helton Auto Inc. and several storage facilities in the area. “I have always encouraged them to enjoy their high school experience.”
Brad insists he is not trying to live up to his dad’s success. “I don’t feel a lot of pressure. I like it,” he said. “And it’s also really nice to have somebody around me who played sports so I can go to him if I have questions.”
In addition to being in the CU Hall of Fame (he was a two-time All-American), Barry is also a member of the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame, and Simla Hall of Fame.
“I wouldn’t say I try and outdo my dad, because that’s almost impossible to do unless you’re a hall of famer,” Brad said with a smile. “I would love to get to the level he was, but it would be nearly impossible to beat what he’s done. That’s just something that would be very hard to do.”