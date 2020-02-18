Danny Summers/Cheyenne Edition

Barry Helton, left, earned two Super Bowl rings as a punter for the San Francisco 49ers in the late 1980s. He earned 12 letters in high school at Simla. His youngest son, Brad, right, a junior at Cheyenne Mountain, has already earned 11 varsity letters. Brad is a starting guard for the school’s basketball team. Also pictured is the family dog, Roxy.