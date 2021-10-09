Cheyenne Mountain is the king of the Region 6 boys' tennis scene.
But, the team is no longer alone at the top. There are no jesters making their way to the school's tennis complex to accept their lumps — only fellow kings in waiting, they hope.
The Red-Tailed Hawks qualified 10 to the state tournament next week en route to their regional team win, but battled rival Air Academy and others the whole way.
"I'm proud of these guys. This was a well-contested tournament," coach Dave Adams said. "We wanted to get everyone in, but it was really tough this year. The title should mean a lot, because it represents a lot of work put in.
"We had a great test out of Air Academy and Coronado specifically. Sand Creek is gaining ground too."
Cheyenne Mountain finished with a team score of 75. Air Academy finished close behind at 60, with Coronado (40) and Sand Creek (29) finding grooves as well.
The Red-Tailed Hawks and Kadets make up 11 of the 12 state qualifiers. But, Sand Creek junior Gavin Hutter, though not the top seed in No. 1 singles, played the part as best he could.
Hutter took down top-seeded senior Javier Aznar Villagarcia in the finals, though the latter still qualified after beating Cheyenne Mountain's Miles Hoover in a three-set playback match.
The win concluded a lengthy journey for Hutter after his elimination early in last year's state tournament.
He spent three hours a day over the summer working on his fundamentals, but also finding a way to sharpen his mind. Last season's disappointment, to him, stemmed largely from his inability to keep his mind right.
"It was really awesome to come from a school that doesn't win much and win it," Hutter said. "I developed a much better game over the summer and I think my mental strength was good today. Last year, I kind of crumbled."
Coronado, too, found new success. The Cougars were able to advance every duo or single past the first round before being upended by Air Academy each time.
Six teams were able to tally six-or-more points in the team standings.
Cheyenne Mountain was able to battle through the heightened competition and continue its course to revenge. Niwot edged out the Red-Tailed Hawks at last year's 4A state tournament by only two points.
The boisterous team from the mountains is looking to right that wrong.
"We're going to always work hard," junior Steven Zhou said. "We just want to go in and have fun, we should cherish this. Getting hyped up and loud is who we are.
"This win showed who we are as a team and we're ready for state."
Region 6 state qualifiers
No. 1 Singles
Sand Creek's Gavin Hutter (11)
Air Academy's Javier Aznar Villagarcia (12)
No. 2 Singles
Cheyenne Mountain's Joseph Martensen (12)
Air Academy's Ben Hellem (12)
No. 3 Singles
Cheyenne Mountain's Steven Zhou (11)
Air Academy's Noah Hellem (10)
No. 1 Doubles
Cheyenne Mountain's Jackson Miller (12) and Tyler Blixt (11)
Air Academy's Garrett Hayden (12) and Finn Horsfall (11)
No. 2 Doubles
Air Academy's Luke Brooks (9) and Asher Kiser (10)
Cheyenne Mountain's Matt Peterson (11) and Andrew Ballenger (9)
No. 3 Doubles
Cheyenne Mountain's Connor Kofford (12) and Johnson Peng (11)
Air Academy's Gavin Gallegos (12) and Ky Walker (9)
No. 4 Doubles
Cheyenne Mountain's Zack Sartain (11) and Hank Walsh (11)
Air Academy's Liam Fackelman (11) and Jonah Illsley (11)
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com