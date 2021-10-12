The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ golf team finished in a tie for third in the Class 4A state championships at the City Park Golf Course in Denver on Oct. 5.
The Red-Tailed Hawks finished 11 strokes behind champion Riverdale Ridge. They were in second, behind by six strokes, after the first day. Junior Thomas Herholtz (T-15th) and senior Campbell Grange (T-17th) represented the highest finishers for Cheyenne Mountain.
Falcon junior Reese Knox finished only two strokes back from the 4A winner, Windsor’s Brentyn Paiz. He was only one shot off Paiz in each round to lead the Falcons to a fifth-place team finish.
Lewis-Palmer senior Gregory Lewis rounded out the group’s top-25 finishers with his tie for 23rd.
