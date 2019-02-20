The Cheyenne Mountain High School boys’ basketball team closed out its regular season on its home floor on Valentine’s Day with a decisive 88-47 loss to top-ranked Lewis-Palmer.
That result was similar to the first time the clubs met last month; a 96-61 Lewis-Palmer victory in Monument.
“They’re a pretty good team and they’re No. 1 for a reason,” said Cheyenne Mountain senior forward Will Louis. “We need to play defense. But I credit them, they’re talented.”
Lewis-Palmer (23-0, Pikes Peak Athletic Conference champions for a fourth consecutive season) is on a mission to play in its third consecutive Class 4A state championship game. The Rangers were runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
“Lewis-Palmer is by far the best team in the state,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald. “They’re a good measure for us.
“It’s about getting better and trying to improve. What better way to do that than to play the best team in the state?”
Cheyenne Mountain (18-5) is in the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Indians’ 18 victories are the most in a regular season for the program since 2013-14. That squad finished 21-6, losing to Denver South by four points in the state semifinals.
Fitzgerald is in his fourth season at Cheyenne Mountain. He took over a team that had just four wins in 2014-15. The Indians won first-round playoff games in 2017 and 2018, but they are looking for more this winter.
“It’s a long season, and you have your ups and downs, but we’ve shown some potential, and I think we’re definitely clicking in the right areas at the right time,” Fitzgerald said. “Our defensive effort hasn’t been what it should be at times, but I think it will be a huge benefit to have a whole week to focus on that.”
The Indians received a first-round bye in the 48-team tournament and will host a game on Saturday against a lower seed.
“It’s one-and-done in the playoffs,” said Cheyenne Mountain 6-foot-5 senior guard Nicholas Bassett. “We have to show up for practice and really focus.”
The Indians have not lost back-to-back games all season. Two of theirs losses are to Lewis-Palmer (No. 1 in 4A), 5A schools Fountain-Fort Carson and Vista Ridge and 4A PPAC rival Air Academy.
“Those are all pretty good teams,” Louis said.
Cheyenne Mountain averaged 70 points per game during the regular season. The Indians have four players averaging double figures: junior guard/forward Javonte Johnson (23.1), Bassett (11.8) and Louis (11.1). The other two starters, senior Jaedn Harrison and sophomore Brad Helton, are averaging 8.5 and 4.9 points, respectively.
“Our main thing is pushing the ball up the floor, because we can outrun most teams,” Helton said. “We score most of our points in transition, and we do shoot the ball well.
“We need to keep up our intensity. When we come out slow at the start of games is when we get behind. We’ve been able to come back a few times, but we have to keep that intensity throughout the game.”