The Cheyenne Mountain High School baseball team is loaded and ready to make another deep postseason run.
The Indians, 22-6 one year ago, open their season Thursday, March 12, at Elizabeth with their site set on improving upon last year’s fifth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament.
“This senior class is pretty talented,” said Indians coach Mark Swope. “I like our depth. It gives us some flexibility.”
Swope lost only two starters to graduation in Aaron Berkhoff (now playing for NCAA Division II Missouri Science and Technology) and Donaven Jackson (Northeastern University).
Leading the charge this season are seniors Grant Mondejar (shortstop, .408 batting average last spring, 25 RBIs), Michael Ellis (first base, .407, 33 RBIs), Cam Buckler (outfield, .328, 20 RBIs), Hank Morley (outfield, .290, 23 RBIs), Ryan Berkhoff (outfield, .333), Bo Iocobbo (infield, .350), juniors Brad Helton (outfield, .313, 28 RBIs) and Adam Jackson (infield, .244), and sophomore Denton Damgaard (outfield/catcher, .362, 23 RBIs).
“Beyond their batting averages, these guys are high on-base percentage guys,” Swope said. “They find ways to get on.
“I like guys who put the ball in play and don’t strike out.”
Among those who could play a bigger role this spring is senior Xavier Bzdek. He had just eight at bats last season.
“Xavey can really swing it,” Swope said. “He can really hit the ball.”
The Indians also return 100% of their innings pitched. Leading the way on the mound is senior Devin Dodson (8-2, 1.56 ERA), Ellis (4-2, 5.31), Helton (3-1, 3.45), Buckler (3-1, 6.37) and Mondejar (2-0, 2.29).
Dodson is also the team’s starting catcher. When he’s on the mound, Damgaard, an all-league outfielder as a freshman, will likely take over behind the plate.
“Damgaard has a lot of moxie,” Swope said. “He should be able to fill that (catcher’s) role when Dodson’s not in there.”
The Indians play in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference, considered one of the top leagues in the state. They also have a tough non-league schedule that includes a regular season-final against defending state champion Pueblo West.
“You want to go into the playoffs playing playoff-caliber teams,” Swope said. “(Coach Dan) Sanchez does a good job down there at Pueblo West and that game should be a great match-up for both of us.”
Swope will again take his team out of state for a couple of non-conference games. The Indians will be in Wichita, Kan., March 30-31. They will also work out at Wichita State and attend a baseball game between the Shockers and Tulane.
Swope is friends with Wichita State coach Eric Wedge, who helped Wichita State to the 1989 National Championship. Swope, a pitcher for Arkansas during his playing days, started Game 1 of the 1989 College World Series against Wichita State and took the loss. He also pitched in relief against Wichita State later in that Series.
“I told Eric, ‘You owe me a big favor,’” Swope said with a smile. “I was a big part of you winning the ring.”
Swope’s Cheyenne Mountain teams have played games away from Colorado in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, California, Arkansas and Oklahoma.