Cheyenne Mountain’s Helton doing balancing act
Brad Helton is a four-sport athlete for Cheyenne Mountain High School. The only way the Indians junior can achieve that is by playing two sports during the same season.
This fall, he is again playing football, where he is a star wide receiver, and golf, where his handicap is under 10.
“I play golf because I really enjoy playing golf and I love being out here with the guys. It’s more time with my best buds,” said Helton, who had two receptions for a whopping 113 yards and two touchdowns in Cheyenne Mountain’s season-opening 41-40 football victory over Coronado on Labor Day.
Helton said he has had few conflicts balancing out his two fall sports.
“Luckily, so far, it’s been pretty well spaced out for practices,” he said. “Sometimes I have to miss golf practice or the first hour of football.”
Helton has not had to miss any golf tournaments. Most tournaments have early morning starts.
Helton is one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the school. He is also a starter on the basketball and baseball teams.
INDIANS START STRONG ON VOLLEYBALL COURT
The Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team won its first two matches of the season over Doherty (3-0) and Liberty (3-2).
Cheyenne Mountain is a Class 4A school. Both Doherty and Liberty are 5A teams.
The Indians are getting strong play at the net from sophomore Karlee Pinell (team-best 25 kills), junior Emma Delich (20 kills), senior Kaelin Coe (19 kills) senior Jackie Martensen (14 kills) and senor Ella Eddy (11 kills).
Gail Sanchez is in her second season as the Indians’ head coach after taking over the program from David Barkley. She guided the team to a regional championship last fall and another berth in the state tournament.
Cheyenne Mountain’s next match is Thursday at home against 5A Chaparral.
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN FALLS TO TCA IN SOCCER
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ soccer team dropped to 0-3 after a 3-2 overtime loss to The Classical Academy on Sept. 3.
The Indians were outscored 8-3 through their first three games. Cheyenne Mountain goals were scored by seniors Jadon Baros and Ethan Crann, and junior Jack Hanson.
PANTHERS PICK UP WIN ON PITCH
The Harrison boys’ soccer team won its first game of the season on Sept. 3 with a 5-3 non-league victory over Sand Creek.
The Panthers have losses against Green Mountain (4-1) and Discovery Canyon (6-0).
PANTHERS EVEN ON DIAMOND
The Harrison softball team is 3-3 as it heads into its Class 4A Metro League opener at Woodland Park on Thursday.
The Panthers have a potent offense, having scored 74 runs ( an average of just over 12 per game). They have allowed 85 runs.
They lost to Sand Creek, 29-23, in their season opener.
Jadan Gonzalez and Makayla Toney lead the team batting average at .615 and .600, respectively. Kyanna Craft is next at .400.
