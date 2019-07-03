AREA STUDENTS EARN COLLEGE HONORS
Harrison Buckley of the Cheyenne Mountain area was named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the spring semester. Fort Lewis College is located in Durango.
Skylar Powell, also of the Cheyenne Mountain area, earned a Faculty Honors distinction this spring at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Jakob Kessler of the Cheyenne Mountain area earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2019 term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Luke Porter of the Cheyenne Mountain area earned President’s List honors for the spring 2019 term at the University of Alabama.