Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1129 Montrose Ave………….$199,500

616 Warren Ave……………...$203,500

1054 Florence Ave…………...$214,900

1021 Norwood Ave………….$217,000

513 Warren Ave……………...$225,000

1206 Cooper Ave…………….$258,000

1519 Portland Gold Drive….$275,000

1102 Morning Star Drive…..$390,000

1008 Milky Way……………..$397,000

1186 Solitaire St……………..$453,400

80906

1507 Willshire Drive………..$237,000

4531 Songglen Circle……….$349,500

3455 Marble Terrace………...$350,000

221 Crestridge Ave…………..$420,000

4215 Stonehaven Drive……..$492,000

5125 Farthing Drive………...$500,000

2608 Ashgrove St….………...$541,000

2525 Sycamore St……………$550,000

415 Mountain Pass View……$628,500

6523 Farthing Drive………...$635,000

13 Leaming Road……………$641,000

140 Polo Pony Drive………..$670,000

19 Sanford Road……………..$900,000

Tags

Load comments