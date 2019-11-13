Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

508 Warren Ave…………………………..$212,500

1717 Whitehall Road…………………….$240,000

937 Raymond Place………………………$325,000

80906

856 London Green Way…………………$177,000

1307 Maxwell St…………………………..$183,000

1129 Maxwell St…………………………..$197,800

1880 S. Chamberlin………………………$210,000

1934 Birmingham Loop………………….$274,100

3160 E. Westcliff Drive…………………..$305,000

601 Crestridge Ave………………………..$340,000

2409 Astron Drive………………………...$459,900

40 Villegreen St…………………………...$485,000

585 Paisley Drive………………………….$598,400

1458 Sunrise Lane………………………...$675,000

499 Mountain Pass View…………………$722,900

1825 Pine Grove Ave……………………...$799,000

33 Briarwood Place………………………..$862,500

