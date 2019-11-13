This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
508 Warren Ave…………………………..$212,500
1717 Whitehall Road…………………….$240,000
937 Raymond Place………………………$325,000
80906
856 London Green Way…………………$177,000
1307 Maxwell St…………………………..$183,000
1129 Maxwell St…………………………..$197,800
1880 S. Chamberlin………………………$210,000
1934 Birmingham Loop………………….$274,100
3160 E. Westcliff Drive…………………..$305,000
601 Crestridge Ave………………………..$340,000
2409 Astron Drive………………………...$459,900
40 Villegreen St…………………………...$485,000
585 Paisley Drive………………………….$598,400
1458 Sunrise Lane………………………...$675,000
499 Mountain Pass View…………………$722,900
1825 Pine Grove Ave……………………...$799,000
33 Briarwood Place………………………..$862,500