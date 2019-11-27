This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 9-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
404 Lynn Ave………………..$236,000
1008 Parkview Blvd………….$330,000
1124 Lady Campbell Drive…$630,000
192 Celestine St……………...$315,000
80906
1724 Harrow Road………….$185,000
4560 Prestige Point…………$229,000
4470 S. Drummond…………$243,500
1238 Burnham St……………$244,000
3812 Packers Point………….$245,000
3865 Rosemere St…………...$310,000
1519 Winfield Ave…………..$315,000
1239 Suncrest Way………….$336,500
4415 Stonehaven Drive……..$360,000
3185 E. Westcliff Drive……..$371,500
430 Thames Drive…………..$520,000
750 Tyco Court……………..$587,000
30 Balmoral Way……………$645,000
940 Summer Spring View…..$650,000
862 London Green Way……$200,000
4238 College View Drive……$210,000
755 San Gabriel Place………$235,000
4430 Cherry Oak Court…….$303,500
1606 Highland Way………...$400,000
440 Thames Drive…………..$440,000
3966 Broadmoor Valley Road...$525,000
4880 Newstead Place………..$750,000