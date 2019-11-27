neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 9-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

404 Lynn Ave………………..$236,000

1008 Parkview Blvd………….$330,000

1124 Lady Campbell Drive…$630,000

192 Celestine St……………...$315,000

80906

1724 Harrow Road………….$185,000

4560 Prestige Point…………$229,000

4470 S. Drummond…………$243,500

1238 Burnham St……………$244,000

3812 Packers Point………….$245,000

3865 Rosemere St…………...$310,000

1519 Winfield Ave…………..$315,000

1239 Suncrest Way………….$336,500

4415 Stonehaven Drive……..$360,000

3185 E. Westcliff Drive……..$371,500

430 Thames Drive…………..$520,000

750 Tyco Court……………..$587,000

30 Balmoral Way……………$645,000

940 Summer Spring View…..$650,000

862 London Green Way……$200,000

4238 College View Drive……$210,000

755 San Gabriel Place………$235,000

4430 Cherry Oak Court…….$303,500

1606 Highland Way………...$400,000

440 Thames Drive…………..$440,000

3966 Broadmoor Valley Road...$525,000

4880 Newstead Place………..$750,000

