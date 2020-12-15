This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 7-13, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
423 Assay Court....................................$425,000
80906
1755 Ascot Road..................................$230,000
4121 Little Crown Lane......................$275,000
1756 Ascot Road..................................$285,000
1468 Coolcrest Drive...........................$350,000
2449 Virgo Drive.................................$495,000
5560 Jarman St....................................$587,500
2902 Golden Meadow Way..................$610,000
1080 Summer Spring View..................$679,900
5920 Buttermere Drive........................$745,000