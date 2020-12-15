Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 7-13, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

423 Assay Court....................................$425,000

80906

1755 Ascot Road..................................$230,000

4121 Little Crown Lane......................$275,000

1756 Ascot Road..................................$285,000

1468 Coolcrest Drive...........................$350,000

2449 Virgo Drive.................................$495,000

5560 Jarman St....................................$587,500

2902 Golden Meadow Way..................$610,000

1080 Summer Spring View..................$679,900

5920 Buttermere Drive........................$745,000

Tags

Load comments