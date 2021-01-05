This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1006 Florence Ave....................$250,000
282 Millstream Terrace.............$435,000
1791 Portland Gold Drive.........$450,000
325 Eclipse Drive......................$453,000
1342 Solitaire St........................$509,900
1347 Solitaire St........................$520,000
1115 Lady Campbell Drive.......$679,100
80906
50 Minden Circle......................$220,000
740 San Gabriel Place...............$226,000
4357 Prestige Point...................$258,000
705 San Bruno Place..................$280,000
7649 Grand Fir Point................$290,700
3620 Hickory Hill Drive...........$385,000
755 Bayfield Drive.....................$391,000
4475 Stonehaven Drive.............$503,000
4420 Governors Point...............$610,000
222 Alsace Way.........................$622,000
2604 Orion Drive......................$665,000
508 Penrose Blvd......................$801,500
3850 Hermitage Drive..............$841,500
5515 Jarman St..........................$867,500
1555 Cutler Point...................$1,250,000
730 Bear Paw Lane North......$1,460,000