This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1006 Florence Ave....................$250,000

282 Millstream Terrace.............$435,000

1791 Portland Gold Drive.........$450,000

325 Eclipse Drive......................$453,000

1342 Solitaire St........................$509,900

1347 Solitaire St........................$520,000

1115 Lady Campbell Drive.......$679,100

80906

50 Minden Circle......................$220,000

740 San Gabriel Place...............$226,000

4357 Prestige Point...................$258,000

705 San Bruno Place..................$280,000

7649 Grand Fir Point................$290,700

3620 Hickory Hill Drive...........$385,000

755 Bayfield Drive.....................$391,000

4475 Stonehaven Drive.............$503,000

4420 Governors Point...............$610,000

222 Alsace Way.........................$622,000

2604 Orion Drive......................$665,000

508 Penrose Blvd......................$801,500

3850 Hermitage Drive..............$841,500

5515 Jarman St..........................$867,500

1555 Cutler Point...................$1,250,000

730 Bear Paw Lane North......$1,460,000

