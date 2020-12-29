Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 21-27, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1167 Solitaire St...............................$390,000

456 Pyrite Terrace.............................$418,000

288 Pyrite Terrace.............................$442,000

1011 Cheyenne Blvd........................$676,600

80906

812 London Green Way...................$215,000

1120 Maxwell St...............................$240,000

3812 Packers Point............................$258,000

1219 Burnham St..............................$286,000

4438 Millburn Drive.........................$305,000

408 Cobblestone Drive.....................$321,000

1492 Eastmeadow Drive...................$354,000

1207 Whistler Hollow Drive............$361,000

7 Winfield Ave..................................$365,000

4451 Spiceglen Drive........................$400,000

2205 Hercules Drive.........................$470,000

70 Ravenglass Way............................$500,000

3910 Wolcott Place...........................$559,900

4015 Hermitage Drive......................$865,000

6421 Farthing Drive.......................$1,125,000

4695 Stone Manor Heights............$1,299,000

740 Silver Oak Grove.....................$1,575,000

608 Silver Oak Grove....................$1,925,000

Tags

Load comments