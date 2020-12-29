This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 21-27, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1167 Solitaire St...............................$390,000
456 Pyrite Terrace.............................$418,000
288 Pyrite Terrace.............................$442,000
1011 Cheyenne Blvd........................$676,600
80906
812 London Green Way...................$215,000
1120 Maxwell St...............................$240,000
3812 Packers Point............................$258,000
1219 Burnham St..............................$286,000
4438 Millburn Drive.........................$305,000
408 Cobblestone Drive.....................$321,000
1492 Eastmeadow Drive...................$354,000
1207 Whistler Hollow Drive............$361,000
7 Winfield Ave..................................$365,000
4451 Spiceglen Drive........................$400,000
2205 Hercules Drive.........................$470,000
70 Ravenglass Way............................$500,000
3910 Wolcott Place...........................$559,900
4015 Hermitage Drive......................$865,000
6421 Farthing Drive.......................$1,125,000
4695 Stone Manor Heights............$1,299,000
740 Silver Oak Grove.....................$1,575,000
608 Silver Oak Grove....................$1,925,000