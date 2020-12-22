neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 14-20, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1212 Norwood Ave...................$230,000

2208 Corona Ave South...........$237,000

626 William Ave.......................$240,000

316 Laclede Ave........................$289,500

114 Millstream Terrace............$347,500

28 Navajo St. West...................$370,000

812 Sirius Drive........................$389,300

1730 Lorraine St......................$390,000 464 Pyrite Terrace....................$410,000

1307 Parkview Blvd..................$427,500

154 Merrimac St.......................$510,000

1353 Solitaire St.......................$533,400

1125 Lady Campbell Drive......$653,600

80906

1224 Maxwell St.......................$295,000

1321 Canoe Creek Drive.........$310,000

3 Jewel Ave................................$354,500

3238 Oak Creek Drive West....$385,000

4505 Songglen Circle...............$385,000

405 Chestnut St. North............$485,000

2427 Astron Drive....................$529,900

640 Robinglen Court................$548,000

4154 Hampshire Place.............$550,000 308 Elm Circle..........................$575,000

584 Royal Oak Drive................$580,000

10 Yarborough Heights............$587,000

355 Oakhurst Lane...................$620,700

710 Yardglen Court..................$627,000

5845 Daltry Lane.....................$670,000

5334 Old Star Ranch View.......$710,000

4530 Churchill Court...............$732,000

2515 Constellation Drive.........$820,000

705 Bear Paw Lane North.......$860,000

2684 Scorpio Drive..................$929,500

5374 Old Star Ranch View....$1,011,200

615 High Lonesome View.....$1,051,800

4691 Stone Manor Heights...$1,475,000

