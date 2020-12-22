This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 14-20, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1212 Norwood Ave...................$230,000
2208 Corona Ave South...........$237,000
626 William Ave.......................$240,000
316 Laclede Ave........................$289,500
114 Millstream Terrace............$347,500
28 Navajo St. West...................$370,000
812 Sirius Drive........................$389,300
1730 Lorraine St......................$390,000 464 Pyrite Terrace....................$410,000
1307 Parkview Blvd..................$427,500
154 Merrimac St.......................$510,000
1353 Solitaire St.......................$533,400
1125 Lady Campbell Drive......$653,600
80906
1224 Maxwell St.......................$295,000
1321 Canoe Creek Drive.........$310,000
3 Jewel Ave................................$354,500
3238 Oak Creek Drive West....$385,000
4505 Songglen Circle...............$385,000
405 Chestnut St. North............$485,000
2427 Astron Drive....................$529,900
640 Robinglen Court................$548,000
4154 Hampshire Place.............$550,000 308 Elm Circle..........................$575,000
584 Royal Oak Drive................$580,000
10 Yarborough Heights............$587,000
355 Oakhurst Lane...................$620,700
710 Yardglen Court..................$627,000
5845 Daltry Lane.....................$670,000
5334 Old Star Ranch View.......$710,000
4530 Churchill Court...............$732,000
2515 Constellation Drive.........$820,000
705 Bear Paw Lane North.......$860,000
2684 Scorpio Drive..................$929,500
5374 Old Star Ranch View....$1,011,200
615 High Lonesome View.....$1,051,800
4691 Stone Manor Heights...$1,475,000