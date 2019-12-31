Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1031 Norwood Ave……………$231,000

602 Salano Drive………………$340,000

80906

1307 Coventry Drive………….$213,000

1508 Chadwick Drive…………$225,000

1720 Keswick Road…………...$228,000

1511 Maxwell St………………$260,500

1545 Witches Willow Lane…..$280,000

366 Cobblestone Drive……….$330,000

1430 Brush Oak Drive………..$339,000

2440 Astron Drive…………….$445,000

5045 Farthing Drive…………..$522,500

2821 Old Broadmoor Road…...$610,000

380 Paisley Drive……………...$805,000

2665 Scorpio Drive……………$860,000

