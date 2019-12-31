This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1031 Norwood Ave……………$231,000
602 Salano Drive………………$340,000
80906
1307 Coventry Drive………….$213,000
1508 Chadwick Drive…………$225,000
1720 Keswick Road…………...$228,000
1511 Maxwell St………………$260,500
1545 Witches Willow Lane…..$280,000
366 Cobblestone Drive……….$330,000
1430 Brush Oak Drive………..$339,000
2440 Astron Drive…………….$445,000
5045 Farthing Drive…………..$522,500
2821 Old Broadmoor Road…...$610,000
380 Paisley Drive……………...$805,000
2665 Scorpio Drive……………$860,000