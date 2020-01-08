This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 23-30, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
623 William Ave…………………………………………………………...$171,700
1681 Dorchester Drive……………………………………………………$245,000
1007 Vega Drive…………………………………………………………..$415,000
80906
734 Crown Point Drive…………………………………………………...$224,800
4237 Prestige Point………………………………………………………..$244,000
1458 Witches Willow Lane………………………………………………$286,000
1560 Canoe Creek Drive…………………………………………………$287,500
22 E. Clover Circle………………………………………………………..$299,000
1430 Paddleboat Court……………………………………………………$305,000
1023 Whistler Hollow Drive……………………………………………..$310,000
1816 Ridgeway Ave………………………………………………………..$400,000
555 Brandywine Drive…………………………………………………….$475,000
2756 La Strada Grande Heights…………………………………………$487,500
5325 Old Star Ranch View………………………………………………..$836,500
1970 Fox Mountain Point………………………………………………$1,550,000