neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 23-30, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

623 William Ave…………………………………………………………...$171,700

1681 Dorchester Drive……………………………………………………$245,000

1007 Vega Drive…………………………………………………………..$415,000

80906

734 Crown Point Drive…………………………………………………...$224,800

4237 Prestige Point………………………………………………………..$244,000

1458 Witches Willow Lane………………………………………………$286,000

1560 Canoe Creek Drive…………………………………………………$287,500

22 E. Clover Circle………………………………………………………..$299,000

1430 Paddleboat Court……………………………………………………$305,000

1023 Whistler Hollow Drive……………………………………………..$310,000

1816 Ridgeway Ave………………………………………………………..$400,000

555 Brandywine Drive…………………………………………………….$475,000

2756 La Strada Grande Heights…………………………………………$487,500

5325 Old Star Ranch View………………………………………………..$836,500

1970 Fox Mountain Point………………………………………………$1,550,000

Tags

Load comments