Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 8–14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

614 Lynn Ave………………………………...$188,500

147 Celestine St……………………………...$350,000

1218 Milky Way……………………………..$390,000

66 Cheyenne Blvd…………………………...$409,900

1779 Portland Gold Drive….……………….$425,000

111 Mayflower St……………………………$443,500

80906

1870 Swearinger Drive……………………...$208,000

1267 Livingston Ave………………………....$215,000

4407 Millburn Drive………………………...$224,400

1050 Cheyenne Meadows Road...………………$271,500

1259 Suncrest Way…………………………..$310,000

810 Loma Point……………………………...$396,500

810 Orion Drive……………………………..$456,000

4310 Reginold Court………………………..$520,000

Tags

Load comments