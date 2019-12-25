Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1117 Norwood Ave………….$208,000

1204 Aspen Ave……………...$223,000

1316 Cooper Ave…………….$262,500

312 Laclede Ave……………..$290,000

1624 Marquita Ave………….$340,000

1162 Solitaire St…………….$429,700

80906

1944 Mt. Washington Ave…..$200,000

903 London Green Way……$205,000

3985 Meadowdale Place…….$228,000

1303 Hartford St…………….$231,000

4588 Prestige Point…………$235,000

1690 Kensington Drive……..$240,000

558 Catalina Drive…………..$285,000

1338 Nutwood Drive………..$339,000

3180 W. Westcliff Drive…….$373,000

32 Upland Road……………..$437,500

305 Hidden Creek Drive……$585,000

160 Balmoral Way…………...$652,500

Tags

Load comments