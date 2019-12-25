This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1117 Norwood Ave………….$208,000
1204 Aspen Ave……………...$223,000
1316 Cooper Ave…………….$262,500
312 Laclede Ave……………..$290,000
1624 Marquita Ave………….$340,000
1162 Solitaire St…………….$429,700
80906
1944 Mt. Washington Ave…..$200,000
903 London Green Way……$205,000
3985 Meadowdale Place…….$228,000
1303 Hartford St…………….$231,000
4588 Prestige Point…………$235,000
1690 Kensington Drive……..$240,000
558 Catalina Drive…………..$285,000
1338 Nutwood Drive………..$339,000
3180 W. Westcliff Drive…….$373,000
32 Upland Road……………..$437,500
305 Hidden Creek Drive……$585,000
160 Balmoral Way…………...$652,500