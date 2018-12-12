Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 22–28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1116 Florence Ave…………………………...$214,000

130 Fox Ave…………………………………..$383,400

1224 Lady Campbell Drive………………….$458,700

1189 Lady Campbell Drive………………….$793,400

80906

903 London Green Way…………………….$185,000

1664 Kensington Drive……………………...$198,000

1308 Coventry Drive………………………...$210,000

1026 Cheyenne Villas Point………………....$225,500

104 Miramar Drive…………………………..$429,900

5230 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive……………….$485,000

28 Hutton Lane……………………………...$700,000

4015 Hermitage Drive……………………….$810,000

