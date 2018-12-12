This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 22–28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1116 Florence Ave…………………………...$214,000
130 Fox Ave…………………………………..$383,400
1224 Lady Campbell Drive………………….$458,700
1189 Lady Campbell Drive………………….$793,400
80906
903 London Green Way…………………….$185,000
1664 Kensington Drive……………………...$198,000
1308 Coventry Drive………………………...$210,000
1026 Cheyenne Villas Point………………....$225,500
104 Miramar Drive…………………………..$429,900
5230 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive……………….$485,000
28 Hutton Lane……………………………...$700,000
4015 Hermitage Drive……………………….$810,000