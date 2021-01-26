Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 19-25, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1755 Portland Gold Drive................................$295,500

1150 Hill Mesa Court.......................................$395,000

376 Pyrite Terrace.............................................$410,000

920 Raymond Place..........................................$424,900

175 Millstream Terrace.....................................$434,900

186 Millstream Terrace.....................................$475,000

303 Gold Claim Terrace...................................$620,000

80906

906 London Green Way...................................$230,500

328 Catalina Drive............................................$365,000

2920 Westcliff Circle........................................$398,000

1476 Coolcrest Drive........................................$425,000

471 Stone Cottage Grove.................................$695,000

610 Palomar Lane............................................$720,000

440 Lowick Drive.............................................$760,300

116 Brigham Court...........................................$775,000

