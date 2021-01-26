This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 19-25, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1755 Portland Gold Drive................................$295,500
1150 Hill Mesa Court.......................................$395,000
376 Pyrite Terrace.............................................$410,000
920 Raymond Place..........................................$424,900
175 Millstream Terrace.....................................$434,900
186 Millstream Terrace.....................................$475,000
303 Gold Claim Terrace...................................$620,000
80906
906 London Green Way...................................$230,500
328 Catalina Drive............................................$365,000
2920 Westcliff Circle........................................$398,000
1476 Coolcrest Drive........................................$425,000
471 Stone Cottage Grove.................................$695,000
610 Palomar Lane............................................$720,000
440 Lowick Drive.............................................$760,300
116 Brigham Court...........................................$775,000